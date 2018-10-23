Social Protection Ministry helps Regions Five, Six farmers

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally on Sunday provided equipment to farmers of Hamlet Chance Village, West Coast Berbice and Crabwood Creek, East Berbice- Corentyne.

A release yesterday from her Ministry said that the farmers had made a request to the Ministry for farming equipment and on Sunday, Ally visited both communities to make good on government’s promise. Among the items handed over were a water pump, spades, and forks.

“The President is advocating for people to go back to the land, for them to farm and the government is willing to give support to small farmers to facilitate this process,” said Minister Ally.