Berbice passenger boat destroyed by fire

A 25-seater passenger boat was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon at the New Amsterdam Wharf, in Berbice. According to information gathered, the boat, which was docked at the wharf, went up in flames moments before passengers were due to board. Passengers who were waiting to board explained that the captain turned on the engine after which sparks were noticed coming from a battery and a fire then erupted. While the captain and the other worker who was on the boat at the time plunged overboard in order to save themselves, passengers rushed and released the rope that was securing the boat to the wharf. The boat was reportedly heading to Sand Hills, Berbice River.