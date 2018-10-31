Relief council lauds longstanding sponsors

Longstanding sponsors of the Guyana Relief Council (GRC) were lauded for their support as the organisation hosted its Annual Luncheon and Dutch Auction at the Pegasus Hotel on October 28.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Chairperson of the GRC, Yvonne Hinds noted that the event was two-fold as it not only helps to raise awareness and funds for the less fortunate but also provided an opportunity to thank the agency’s longstanding contributors.

“Your support encourages and motivates the council to continue our humanitarian mission,” she said.

“Those of us who are involved in charitable work may be aware of the difficulty in raising charitable funds in a small society and reaching for help from the same sources… The past year has had its challenges, but no one who sought our services was turned away”, she said, according to DPI. Hinds said that this led to the GRC introducing its ‘Back in Time’ barbeque in July of this year to garner more funds to cater for much-needed services provided by the Relief Council.

For 2018, the GRC has assisted 49 persons whose homes were destroyed by fire as well as supported 33 persons in difficult circumstances on a monthly basis. The much-needed maintenance of the ‘Yvonne Hinds Home of Hope’ was also completed.

The 24-year-old non-profit organisation has been active in rendering assistance in all ten administrative regions of Guyana, to those affected by disasters of all kinds, DPI said.