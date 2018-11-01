Over 50 bicycles handed over to Mabaruma students

Over fifty bicycles and a boat were yesterday handed over to students residing in far-flung and riverine communities within the Mabaruma sub-District, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The latest presentations mean that 1,405 bicycles and 10 boats have been handed over to students across the country, thus far under President David Granger Five-Bs programme, DPI said.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, Mayor of Mabaruma, Henry Smith and Regional Executive Officer Leslie Wilburg attended the ceremony.

“It is our aim to assist these students in accessing education because it is the key to success in everything we do. This access to a quality education will allow our children to become visionary leaders and entrepreneurs and will enable them to use the rich resources that are available right at our fingertips in a progressive and productive way”, Allicock said

He urged the students to take care of the bicycles.