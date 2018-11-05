Pre-Diwali
The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) earlier today held a pre-Diwali event in which a number of students from various schools participated by singing religious songs, completing colourful “Rangolis” and lighting the symbolic Diya.
A release from the ERC said that in her address to the gathering, Commissioner Rajkumarie Singh, said that the meaning of Diwali, though associated with the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, also serves to improve the social fabric of the society.
Scenes from the ERC event