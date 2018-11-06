Photos Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha motorcade scenes A view from the top! This family enjoyed the annual Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha motorcade yesterday from the top flat of their home. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)A depiction of Mother Lakshmi in the Dharmic Naujawaan Float yesterday. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)The Hubu Shri Satynarayan Mandir Float. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)Representations of Hindu deities on the Golden Om Dharmic Mandir float. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)This lad held his posture as a religious character in the Diwali motorcade last night. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)This lad got the best seat on the block as he enjoyed the parade of Diwali floats with his dad last evening. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)Annual motorcade: The Naamryck Shri Rameshwar Mandir float at yesterday’s Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha motorcade. (Photo by Terrence Thompson) By Terrence Thompson 23 mins agoSHARE THIS GALLERY Share Next Gallery Pre-Diwali Comments More in Photos Pre-Diwali Numeracy and literacy fair Scout Association of Guyana celebration of its 109th anniversary By Terrence Thompson Comments