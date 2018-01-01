GDF seen with edge in year-end football finale

Grove Hi-Tech and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), will face off today at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, for the right to be crowned the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ champion.

Although the clash at 21:00hrs is expected to keenly contested, the army unit is being viewed as the favourite in the eyes of many pundits.

GDF’s path to the championship matchup, consisted of wins over Pouderoyen, Winners Connection (via penalty shoot-out) and Milerock…..