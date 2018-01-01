GDF seen with edge in year-end football finale

Grove Hi-Tech and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), will face off today at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, for the right to be crowned the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ champion.
Although the clash at 21:00hrs is expected to keenly contested, the army unit is being viewed as the favourite in the eyes of many pundits.
GDF’s path to the championship matchup, consisted of wins over Pouderoyen, Winners Connection (via penalty shoot-out) and Milerock…..
Four 20-point scorers help 76ers sink Suns
(Reuters) Dario Saric scored 27 points, and Ben Simmons made big plays in the fourth quarter to help Philadelphia hold off Phoenix for a 123-110 road win Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Stokes to be withdrawn from ODI side
(ESPN) Allrounder Ben Stokes is set to be withdrawn from England’s ODI squad for the series in Australia, with batsman Dawid Malan his likely replacement.
Minister Smith disappoints Boldon
(Trinidad Guardian) Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic medallist was pulling no punches on Saturday, during a radio interview when he stated that he has lost faith in the current Minister of Sports, Daryl Smith.
Steyn waits to see if he will get chance to break test record
CAPE TOWN, (Reuters) – Dale Steyn has been close to the milestone for more than a year now but, at the age of 34, time is running out for the speed merchant to become South Africa’s most prolific wicket taker.
Ball tampering claims ‘ridiculous’ says Anderson
SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England pace bowler James Anderson has described as “ridiculous” accusations that he was involved in tampering with the ball during the drawn fourth Ashes test against Australia in Melbourne last week.