Botofago crowned Upper Demerara football champs

Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Champion, routing tournament favourite Net-rockers 4-1 in the finale on Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
In what can be described as a lopsided finale, Botofago, who earned their berth to the championship match at the expense of dethroned champion Silver Shattas, romped to the title in clinical fashion, led by doubles from Donovan Francis and 16- year-old Shane Haynes.
The burly Francis, who was eventually adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), commenced the rout compliments of a 10th -minute conversion, as he lashed his effort into the back of the net, following a goal mouth scrimmage. ….
GDF captures Super 16 football crown
Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was crowned the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ champion, dismissing Grove Hi-Tech 2-0 on Monday, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Lawmen edge Monedderlust
Georgetown (GT) Police sealed their final’s berth in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, edging Monedderlust on penalty kicks in their semifinal matchup, on Monday.
Radford backs Gayle to overcome conditions
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – West Indies batting coach Toby Radford believes conditions in New Zealand have been behind Chris Gayle’s muted performances on tour but has backed the superstar opener to come good.
Rain wrecks Windies hopes as Munro shines
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – Any hopes West Indies entertained of rebounding to win their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand were dashed when rain wiped out the second match here New Year’s Day.
Smith ‘fine’, Starc set to return for fifth Ashes test
SYDNEY, (Reuters) – Australia captain Steve Smith suggested Mitchell Starc would be back to spearhead their pace attack against England on Thursday and brushed off concerns about his own fitness on the eve of the fifth and final Ashes test on Wednesday.