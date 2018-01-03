Botofago crowned Upper Demerara football champs

Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Champion, routing tournament favourite Net-rockers 4-1 in the finale on Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

In what can be described as a lopsided finale, Botofago, who earned their berth to the championship match at the expense of dethroned champion Silver Shattas, romped to the title in clinical fashion, led by doubles from Donovan Francis and 16- year-old Shane Haynes.

The burly Francis, who was eventually adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), commenced the rout compliments of a 10th -minute conversion, as he lashed his effort into the back of the net, following a goal mouth scrimmage. ….