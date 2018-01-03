GDF captures Super 16 football crown

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was crowned the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ champion, dismissing Grove Hi-Tech 2-0 on Monday, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Despite dominating possession in the contest, the army unit was held at bay by the dogged East Bank Demerara unit, as the first half ended scoreless.

Their attacking pressure would eventually be rewarded in the 58th minute, as they were awarded a penalty kick, following a clumsy challenge inside the box…..