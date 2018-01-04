Olympic Association calls on federations to get ready to tap $$, support

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has made an appeal to national affiliated federations to provide necessary information by the January 25 deadline in order to tap into funds and other means of support.
According to a release from the GOA, despite its best efforts, few federations provide the information required for proper planning.
In an effort to improve this situation and in order to be in a better position to assist, the GOA is asking the federations to provide the following information by January 25, 2018…..
Australia peg back England after rain delay
SYDNEY, (Reuters) – Australia took two wickets in the hour before tea, including that of Alastair Cook, to leave England on 122 for three at the break on a rain-disrupted opening day of the fifth and final Ashes test last night.
Dinwiddie, Nets slip past Wolves in final seconds
(Filed Level media) Spencer Dinwiddie capped off a strong performance by scoring the decisive basket with 10.1 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets registered a 98-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday at the Barclays Center in New York.
GDF captures Super 16 football crown
Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was crowned the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ champion, dismissing Grove Hi-Tech 2-0 on Monday, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Botofago crowned Upper Demerara football champs
Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Champion, routing tournament favourite Net-rockers 4-1 in the finale on Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
Lawmen edge Monedderlust
Georgetown (GT) Police sealed their final’s berth in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, edging Monedderlust on penalty kicks in their semifinal matchup, on Monday.