Reifer, Joseph included for Jaguars eight round fixture 

National Cricket selectors yesterday announced the Guyana Jaguars squad for their eighth-round fixture against the Jamaican Scorpions in the 2017/18 edition of the Cricket West Indies/Digicel Regional 4-Day PCL tournament, beginning today at the Sabina Park.

The squad sees the inclusion of recent West Indies Test selec-tee, Raymond Reifer and West Indies A seamer Keon Joseph who has recovered from injury.

The selectors, however, made a surprising call by altogether axing 19 – year old Sherfane Rutherford from the squad after impressive performances from the youngster this season. ….