Track and Field had a banner year in 2017

Lofty goals are in the pipelines following a banner 2017 for the discipline of Track and Field in Guyana.
During last year, track and field soared to its highest height, especially in the Youth and Junior category.
In the first international meet of 2017, the CARIFTA Games held on April 15 to 19 in Curacao, the Golden Arrowhead earned its highest medal count, bringing home three gold medals, a silver medal and three bronze medals…..
Australia peg back England after rain delay
SYDNEY, (Reuters) – Australia took two wickets in the hour before tea, including that of Alastair Cook, to leave England on 122 for three at the break on a rain-disrupted opening day of the fifth and final Ashes test last night.
Dinwiddie, Nets slip past Wolves in final seconds
(Filed Level media) Spencer Dinwiddie capped off a strong performance by scoring the decisive basket with 10.1 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets registered a 98-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday at the Barclays Center in New York.
GDF captures Super 16 football crown
Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was crowned the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’ champion, dismissing Grove Hi-Tech 2-0 on Monday, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Botofago crowned Upper Demerara football champs
Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Champion, routing tournament favourite Net-rockers 4-1 in the finale on Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
Lawmen edge Monedderlust
Georgetown (GT) Police sealed their final’s berth in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, edging Monedderlust on penalty kicks in their semifinal matchup, on Monday.