Track and Field had a banner year in 2017

Lofty goals are in the pipelines following a banner 2017 for the discipline of Track and Field in Guyana.

During last year, track and field soared to its highest height, especially in the Youth and Junior category.

In the first international meet of 2017, the CARIFTA Games held on April 15 to 19 in Curacao, the Golden Arrowhead earned its highest medal count, bringing home three gold medals, a silver medal and three bronze medals…..