‘Bad Blood’ card to rile up boxers

Four The Hard Way! Shawn Corbin, Dexter 'De Kid Marques, Dexter 'The Cobra' Gonsalves and debutant, James Moore pose for a photo following yesterday's press briefing at the Giftland Mall.

Following a relatively quiet 2017, professional boxing is back with a bang in 2018.

Fight fans mark your calendars for January 20.

On that date, a knockout night of boxing dubbed ‘Bad Blood’ (Mala Sangre) is scheduled to kick off the year’s proceedings.

According to the organizers from the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and NexGen Global Marketing, a 44-round international five-fight card will be uncorked to quench the boxing thirst of the public…..

Reifer, Paul hurt Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

KINGSTON, Jamaica,  CMC – Leaders Guyana Jaguars resumed the Regional Four-Day Championship in the same manner they ended it at the Christmas Break, by dominating the opening day of the eighth round match against Jamaica Scorpions here yesterday.

Policy will guide development of sports – Dr Norton

By Noelle Smith Three months after he took over the sport portfolio as part of his remit in the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Dr.

Beacons aiming to outshine lawmen

-after overpowering Edinburgh Gunners Beacons tackles Georgetown Police in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship match today from 21:00hrs at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA), following a 7-2 semi-final win over Edinburgh Gunners on Wednesday.

Semi-final round of GT Beer football set for today

The semi-final round in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship will kick-off today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Red Force take honours as Hurricanes stumble

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,  CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force produced a steady batting effort and an incisive burst with the ball late on, to take honours on the opening day of their eighth round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

