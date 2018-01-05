Beacons aiming to outshine lawmen

-after overpowering Edinburgh Gunners

Beacons tackles Georgetown Police in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship match today from 21:00hrs at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA), following a 7-2 semi-final win over Edinburgh Gunners on Wednesday.

It was a thoroughly lopsided contest, as Beacons, despite conceding the first goal in the clash, romped to the final and set up a tantalizing clash with the lawmen.

Gunners briefly threatened in the clash, with Joseph Giddings etching his name on the scorer’s sheet in the fifth minute in front of a sizable crowd…..