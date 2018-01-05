Semi-final round of GT Beer football set for today

The semi-final round in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship will kick-off today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

In the opening fixture at 18:30hrs, traditional giant Pouderoyen will lock horns with fierce rival Uitvlugt, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Pouderoyen enter the contest in a rampant mood following their 14-0 win over newcomer Zeelugt. Meanwhile, their opponent Uitvlugt FC secured their berth to the final-four stage, following a 2-0 win over Wales FC…..