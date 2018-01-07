Den Amstel to tangle with Utivlugt

Yearend Football Championship

Tournament host Den Amstel and Uitvlugt will face-off in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship finale, following hard-fought semi-final wins on Friday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

In front of a large crowd, Den Amstel overcame Young Achievers 4-2 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended scoreless in a contest that featured few goal-scoring opportunities.

The youthful home side was clinical from the distance, as they easily dispatched their spot-kicks. On the other hand, the visitors were erratic from the mark, as they failed twice to seal their exit…..