Den Amstel to tangle with Utivlugt

Yearend Football Championship
Tournament host Den Amstel and Uitvlugt will face-off in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship finale, following hard-fought semi-final wins on Friday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
In front of a large crowd, Den Amstel overcame Young Achievers 4-2 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended scoreless in a contest that featured few goal-scoring opportunities.
The youthful home side was clinical from the distance, as they easily dispatched their spot-kicks. On the other hand, the visitors were erratic from the mark, as they failed twice to seal their exit…..
Police win dramatically with Caleb’s last-gasp goal
A 58th-minute free-kick conversion from custodian Roncy Caleb, propelled Georgetown (GT) Police to the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, defeating Beacons 2-1 on Friday.
One hand on title as Jaguars edge Scorpions
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Three-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars beat Jamaica Scorpions in a nerve-jangling contest here Saturday, to increase their lead at the top of the standings and virtually assure themselves of a fourth straight title in the Regional Four-Day Championship.
Nerveless Campbell helps Hurricanes stun Red Force
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Jason Campbell held his nerve to blast leg-spinner Imran Khan for a straight six and propel Leeward Islands Hurricanes to an exciting one-wicket victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force inside three days here yesterday.
S Africa gain lead over India, but suffer Steyn blow
CAPE TOWN, (Reuters) – South Africa built a sizeable lead after reaching 65 for two against India at the close on day two of the first test at Newlands on Saturday but must finish the match without pace bowler Dale Steyn who suffered another injury setback.
Kane Williamson makes ton as New Zealand go 1-0 up in the rain
(ESPN) A masterful hundred from Kane Williamson and world-class new ball bowling by Tim Southee and Trent Boult saw New Zealand get off to a winning start against Pakistan.