Wayne Dover keen on continuing as Golden Jaguars coach

With the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) declaring their intention to advertise locally and internationally for the Golden Jaguars senior coaching post, interim tactician Wayne Dover, has signaled his intent in remaining at the helm of the programme.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport, Dover, 44, said, “Yes I am going to apply for the post because I want to continue to make positive contributions to Guyana football. Being previously in the capacities of the head-coach, assistant coach and interim coach, I think my years of experience working at the international level is vast and being a homegrown coach, it is important for me to apply for the job to see if I will be confirmed to continue Guyana’s football development.”

Following the exit of Trinidad and Tobago native Jamaal Shabazz (who was in his second stint) in 2016, after the embarrassing 4-2 loss to Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers on local soil, Dover was appointed on an interim basis.

His record to date stands ….