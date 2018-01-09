Boxing Association won by split decision in 2017

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) came out winner by a split decision in 2017 after having to jab several obstacles to score victories in and out the ring.

Despite fighting against the lack of sponsorship, a formidable and perennial rival, the GBA was still able to stage all of its local and international competitions which were scheduled for the year.

The GBA hosted their flagship National Open Championships along with the, National Novice and National Intermediate tournaments.The association also hosted the second edition of the International School Boys and Juniors Tournament.

A collaborative effort involving the ….