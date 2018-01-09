Uitvlugt wins GT Beer football crown on penalty kicks

Uitvlugt was crowned the inaugural GT Beer Year-end Football Champion, edging fierce rival and tournament host Den Amstel 5-4 on penalty kicks on Sunday at the Den Amstel ground.

In front of a large and partisan crowd, Uitvlugt secured the result, after regulation and extra time ended 2-2 in a physical clash.

The experience Uitvlugt outfit, which boasts names such as Trayon Bobb, Jamal Harvey and Seon Bobb, were clinical from the distance, scoring each of their allotted attempts.

Winner of a penalty shoot-out ….