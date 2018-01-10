‘De Kid’ Marques training hard for two key contests

While many are busy putting away Christmas lights and decorations, Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques has his hard hat on in the gym preparing for two of his most important fights of his professional boxing career.
For Marques, his New Year’s resolution is simply to be undefeated in 2018 as he marches on the road to a potential World Title shot next year.
The first box to tick off on his to-do-list is to be victorious against his Venezuelan opponent, Dionis ‘El Flaco’ Martinez Arias (6-9-2) on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Marques (16-2-0) and Arias, 24, will ….
Darren Bravo out Super50
(Trinidad Guardian) West Indies and T&T left-handed batsman Darren Bravo says he never made himself available for the CWI Digicel PCL clash against the Windwards Hurricanes starting this Thursday in Grenada.
Man City’s Aguero heads last-gasp winner in League Cup semi first leg
MANCHESTER, England, (Reuters) – Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp header secured a 2-1 victory over Bristol City in their League Cup semi-final first leg yesterday after the second-tier side had frustrated the Premier League leaders.
Brathwaite, Roach remain in top 20 as Rabada assumes top spot
LONDON CMC – West Indies’ two highest-ranked players, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach, lost ground but remained in the top 20 of the International Cricket Council’s player rankings released yesterday.
A gift of shoes for ruggers
The best gifts are the ones that can be used daily and shoes are always a great idea.
Kirstan Kallicharan wants to bring back Windies’ glory days
(ICC) In the 1980s, the West Indies were the best side in the world, and perhaps the most feared side there has ever been.