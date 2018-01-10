Sports

‘De Kid’ Marques training hard for two key contests

Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques (left) hits the pad of legendary trainer, Lennox Daniels during a recent workout at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym. Marques and Venezuelan, Dionis ‘El Flaco’ Martinez Arias will headline the five-fight ‘Bad Blood’ card on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

While many are busy putting away Christmas lights and decorations, Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques has his hard hat on in the gym preparing for two of his most important fights of his professional boxing career.

For Marques, his New Year’s resolution is simply to be undefeated in 2018 as he marches on the road to a potential World Title shot next year.

The first box to tick off on his to-do-list is to be victorious against his Venezuelan opponent, Dionis ‘El Flaco’ Martinez Arias (6-9-2) on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Marques (16-2-0) and Arias, 24, will ….

