Barbadian ‘Action’ King added to Bad Blood card

‘Bad Blood’ is shaping up to be one hell of a card.
Promoters recently confirmed that another bout has been added to the initial stacked five-fight event scheduled for January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
More international flavour has been added to the mix in the form of Barbadian, Keithland ‘Action’ King. King will match gloves with local pugilist, Anson Green in a four-round light middleweight contest.
King who won his debut bout last August against American, Rob Mitchell via the KO route, ….
Fourth edition of street football to kick off January 26
The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, will officially kick off on Friday January 26th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Cut and Load, Crabwood Creek crush T20 rivals
No. #72 Cut and Load and Crabwood Creek Sports Club secured convincing wins when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 Knockout Cricket Championship commenced on Sunday.
Former national forward Britton passes away
Former national forward Winston ‘Pat’ Britton, passed away on Thursday January 4th in at the Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York at the age of 75.
Xavier triumphs at 8-ball pool
Anthony Xavier was crowned the Hustler 8-Ball Knockout Pool Championship, defeating Deenashwar Rampersaud in the finale on Monday at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC), Albert Street.
Raptors’ Ibaka, Heat’s Johnson suspended for throwing punches
(Field Level Media) Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were each suspended one game without pay by the NBA after exchanging punches during Tuesday’s game in Toronto.