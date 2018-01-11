Barbadian ‘Action’ King added to Bad Blood card

‘Bad Blood’ is shaping up to be one hell of a card.

Promoters recently confirmed that another bout has been added to the initial stacked five-fight event scheduled for January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

More international flavour has been added to the mix in the form of Barbadian, Keithland ‘Action’ King. King will match gloves with local pugilist, Anson Green in a four-round light middleweight contest.

King who won his debut bout last August against American, Rob Mitchell via the KO route, ….