Former national forward Britton passes away

Former national forward Winston ‘Pat’ Britton, passed away on Thursday January 4th in at the Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York at the age of 75.
Britton, who was known for his superb technique, competed for then powerhouse Sandbach Parker. He is survived by two children, Wayne and Abigail Britton, as well as several grandchildren.
Among the notable players that Britton competed with and against were Winston Callender, Ovid Henry, George Green, Bruce Cadogan, Monty Hope, George Niles, Alvin Braithwaite, Gerald Francisco and Ken Gibbs.
Charles Daniels, former FIFA Referee who was a classmate of Britton at the St. Ambrose Anglican School in Queenstown remembered fondly, “We were in 5th or 6th standard which was the highest level in our days. We took part in athletics together and he was excellent high jumper. He often beat me at the trials and represented the school at the u12 level.”
According to Daniels, “The only time I saw him on the field is when he played for Sandbach Parker. He was an excellent player, a lanky forward who was a play-maker. They always passed the ball towards him and he did a razzle-dazzle and carried the ball forward.”
Barbadian ‘Action’ King added to Bad Blood card
‘Bad Blood’ is shaping up to be one hell of a card. Promoters recently confirmed that another bout has been added to the initial stacked five-fight event scheduled for January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Fourth edition of street football to kick off January 26
The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, will officially kick off on Friday January 26th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Cut and Load, Crabwood Creek crush T20 rivals
No. #72 Cut and Load and Crabwood Creek Sports Club secured convincing wins when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 Knockout Cricket Championship commenced on Sunday.
Xavier triumphs at 8-ball pool
Anthony Xavier was crowned the Hustler 8-Ball Knockout Pool Championship, defeating Deenashwar Rampersaud in the finale on Monday at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC), Albert Street.
Raptors’ Ibaka, Heat’s Johnson suspended for throwing punches
(Field Level Media) Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were each suspended one game without pay by the NBA after exchanging punches during Tuesday’s game in Toronto.