Fourth edition of street football to kick off January 26

The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, will officially kick off on Friday January 26th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

The event which is slated to feature 32 teams, will be contested over six playing dates. The participants will be divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two finishers in each pool, advancing to the round of 16 stage.

All matches will be staged at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, with the other playing dates being January 31st, February 2nd, 7th, 9th and 16th.

Tournament co-coordinator Travis Best in an invited comment said,….