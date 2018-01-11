Fourth edition of street football to kick off January 26

The 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, will officially kick off on Friday January 26th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
The event which is slated to feature 32 teams, will be contested over six playing dates. The participants will be divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two finishers in each pool, advancing to the round of 16 stage.
All matches will be staged at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, with the other playing dates being January 31st, February 2nd, 7th, 9th and 16th.
Tournament co-coordinator Travis Best in an invited comment said,….
Barbadian ‘Action’ King added to Bad Blood card
‘Bad Blood’ is shaping up to be one hell of a card. Promoters recently confirmed that another bout has been added to the initial stacked five-fight event scheduled for January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Cut and Load, Crabwood Creek crush T20 rivals
No. #72 Cut and Load and Crabwood Creek Sports Club secured convincing wins when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 Knockout Cricket Championship commenced on Sunday.
Former national forward Britton passes away
Former national forward Winston ‘Pat’ Britton, passed away on Thursday January 4th in at the Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York at the age of 75.
Xavier triumphs at 8-ball pool
Anthony Xavier was crowned the Hustler 8-Ball Knockout Pool Championship, defeating Deenashwar Rampersaud in the finale on Monday at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC), Albert Street.
Raptors’ Ibaka, Heat’s Johnson suspended for throwing punches
(Field Level Media) Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson were each suspended one game without pay by the NBA after exchanging punches during Tuesday’s game in Toronto.