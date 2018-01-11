Xavier triumphs at 8-ball pool

Anthony Xavier was crowned the Hustler 8-Ball Knockout Pool Championship, defeating Deenashwar Rampersaud in the finale on Monday at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC), Albert Street.

Xavier secured the championship trophy and $100,000 from Nauth’s Motor Spares, after making light work of Rampersaud 2-0 in the best of three series.

Prior to his clinical performance in the final, Xavier squeaked past Chrisnah Rambarran in the lone semi-final fixture 2-1.

For his efforts, Rampersaud, who earned a direct berth to the finale, walked away with a five-stop trip on the Essequibo River inclusive of Lunch and a Trophy sponsored by V-Net Communications.

On the other hand, Rambarran walked away with the third place trophy and a bottle of vodka.

The tournament attracted more than 43 players.

Tournament coordinator Ricardo Devers during the presentation ceremony, said that the event was a tremendous success, adding that the tournament was staged because he wanted to have the best players competing against each other.

“I opened the competition to both Males and Females and while I know of females who are good Pool players no female entered and in my plans for future tournaments I hope to hold a female Pool competition” he said.