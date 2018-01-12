Blackwood passes 4000-run mark but bowlers take spotlight

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood finally found some semblance of form and passed 4 000 first class runs, but 14 wickets tumbled as bowlers dominated the opening day of the ninth round clash between Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes here yesterday.

Sent in at Sabina Park, Scorpions were bundled out for 197 in their first innings with the aggressive Blackwood stroking 81 and openers John Campbell (28) and Assad Fudadin (24) supporting.

In reply, however, Hurricanes failed to make their strong bowling effort count, and were 60 for four at the close.

They were undermined by leg-spinner Damion Jacobs who has so far claimed three for 41.

Keacy Carty was propping up the innings with an unbeaten 20, in partnership with West Indies A star Jahmar Hamilton on 17.

The pair have so far put on 32 for the fifth wicket after Jacobs triggered a collapse that saw three wickets perish for eight runs, and leave the visitors tottering on 28 for four.

Earlier, Scorpions were driven by Blackwood’s innings which came from 98 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes.

The 26-year-old kept the Scorpions alive after they slipped from 41 without loss – courtesy of an opening stand between left-handers Campbell and Fudadin – to 91 for four.

Blackwood, short of run on tours of Zimbabwe and New Zealand late last year, put on 51 for the fifth wicket with Brandon King who struck 20 from 30 deliveries with five boundaries.

He passed the 4 000-run mark when he scored 13, going on to raise his 27th first class half-century but first in five months, in what has been a lean period.

He was eventually eighth out with the score on 186, lbw to Barbadian off-spinner Chaim Holder who ended with three for 50.

Right-arm seamer Sheno Berridge was the leading wicket-taker with four for 46 while seamer Jeremiah Louis supported with three for 62.