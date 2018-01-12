GFF still to pay out prize money for year-end championship

Despite concluding the ‘Big Four’ Championship on November 12th 2017 and their Year-end Championship on January 1st 2018, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), is yet to pay the respective top four finishers their prizes monies.
According to sources close to the GFF, “The GFF has not paid any prize monies for the Big Four Tournament and the recently concluded yearend tournament. They also owe some of the clubs monies for ground rentals and insurance matters from the second season when they didn’t insure the players. They also have not paid the clubs for their transportation expenses. Some of the players are also owed their match-day stipends for the first two rounds of the Elite League Season three.”
Fruta Conquerors secured the ‘Big Four’ Championship’, edging Elite League winner, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 1-0. The Tucville based unit is owed $1,500,000 for their efforts, while GDF is awaiting the second place package of $700,000.
On the other hand, Buxton United and Victoria Kings are owed $500,000 and $300,000 apiece for finishing third and fourth respectively.
In terms of the recently concluded GFF Year-end Classic, GDF….
Hemraj, Johnson bat solidly before rain interrupts
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Solid batting from Chanderpaul Hemraj and Leon Johnson gave newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars a strong start to their top-of-the-table clash with Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
Blackwood passes 4000-run mark but bowlers take spotlight
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood finally found some semblance of form and passed 4 000 first class runs, but 14 wickets tumbled as bowlers dominated the opening day of the ninth round clash between Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes here yesterday.
Hodge, Mayers put Volcanoes in control
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Kavem Hodge was eyeing a second first class hundred and Kyle Mayers his first, as both struck unbeaten half-centuries to ensure Windward Islands Volcanoes dominated the opening day of their penultimate round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.
TTCB to investigate mix-up in Bravo exclusion
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president, Azim Bassarath, has promised to probe the communication breakdown that led to Darren Bravo’s exclusion from the four-day and Super50 setup.
U-19 world cup warm-up matches washed out for second straight day
(ICC) The warm-up matches ahead of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 were washed out for a second straight day as it continued to pour across Christchurch.