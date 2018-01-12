U-19 world cup warm-up matches washed out for second straight day

(ICC) The warm-up matches ahead of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 were washed out for a second straight day as it continued to pour across Christchurch.
Australia and India, who have won the title three times each, were among the teams scheduled to play yesterday after having won their earlier warm-up games in preparation for the tournament proper, which gets underway tomorrow.
Australia were to take on former champions South Africa while India were slotted to play Kenya. In other matches, former champions England were to face off against Sri Lanka and Canada were to play Ireland.
The 22-day tournament, featuring 16 teams and being played across seven venues in the cities of Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Whangarei, will see 20 matches being broadcast live and there will also be elaborate digital coverage.
Defending champions the Windies are slotted to play hosts New Zealand in what is the showpiece match from among four scheduled for the opening day on 13 January and the teams were not too bothered about the loss of their practice games ahead of the Tauranga fixture.
New Zealand coach Paul Wiseman: “We’ve missed a couple of games due to rain but that’s what it is and we just have to trust we have done the work through the winter and at the U19 national tournaments. Those will hold us in good stead. Growing up on the sort of pitches we play on here, maybe against teams that have been brought up on lower pitches there may be an advantage for us, it’ll be nice to have some home support as well.”
Windies coach Graeme West: “We have got some good work in when the weather has permitted so we are pretty pleased with how things are going. The guys are obviously very excited about the first game, beginning to realise how big the tournament is here in New Zealand, where we are expecting a big crowd for the first game supporting the home side. It adds to the challenge and the excitement.”
Hemraj, Johnson bat solidly before rain interrupts
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Solid batting from Chanderpaul Hemraj and Leon Johnson gave newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars a strong start to their top-of-the-table clash with Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
GFF still to pay out prize money for year-end championship
Despite concluding the ‘Big Four’ Championship on November 12th 2017 and their Year-end Championship on January 1st 2018, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), is yet to pay the respective top four finishers their prizes monies.
Blackwood passes 4000-run mark but bowlers take spotlight
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood finally found some semblance of form and passed 4 000 first class runs, but 14 wickets tumbled as bowlers dominated the opening day of the ninth round clash between Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes here yesterday.
Hodge, Mayers put Volcanoes in control
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Kavem Hodge was eyeing a second first class hundred and Kyle Mayers his first, as both struck unbeaten half-centuries to ensure Windward Islands Volcanoes dominated the opening day of their penultimate round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.
TTCB to investigate mix-up in Bravo exclusion
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president, Azim Bassarath, has promised to probe the communication breakdown that led to Darren Bravo’s exclusion from the four-day and Super50 setup.