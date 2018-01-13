GRFU AGM for January 28

The Annual General Meeting of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will be held on Sunday January 28th at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.
According to a press release from the GRFU, the AGM will begin at 11:00hrs. Members and club representatives are asked to attend.
