Guyana making moves in basketball rankings

Guyana climbed several positions in the recently released International Basketball Federation (FIBA) U18 3×3 standings, breaking into the top 100 with a ranking of 91.

The Guyanese secured the rating after signing onto the u18 3×3 section in 2016 by accumulating 42,830 points.

This ranking was achieved after Guyana finished second in the 2017 IBF Lesser Antilles 3X3 u18 championships, losing to Martinique 9-8 in the grand finale.

It was Guyana’s inaugural participation at this level. Meanwhile, Guyana’s overall rating in FIBA is 140th out of 195 nations.

On the other hand, its neighbour Venezuela is the highest ranked nation in the u18 3×3 section, with Brazil the next best ranked South American nation at 14th.

In the Caribbean, Dominican Republic leads the way at 53rd, while British Virgin Islands (BVI) is 67th in the u18 division. The United States of America (USA) is ranked fourth.