Guyana making moves in basketball rankings

Guyana climbed several positions in the recently released International Basketball Federation (FIBA) U18 3×3 standings, breaking into the top 100 with a ranking of 91.
The Guyanese secured the rating after signing onto the u18 3×3 section in 2016 by accumulating 42,830 points.
This ranking was achieved after Guyana finished second in the 2017 IBF Lesser Antilles 3X3 u18 championships, losing to Martinique 9-8 in the grand finale.
It was Guyana’s inaugural participation at this level. Meanwhile, Guyana’s overall rating in FIBA is 140th out of 195 nations.
On the other hand, its neighbour Venezuela is the highest ranked nation in the u18 3×3 section, with Brazil the next best ranked South American nation at 14th.
In the Caribbean, Dominican Republic leads the way at 53rd, while British Virgin Islands (BVI) is 67th in the u18 division. The United States of America (USA) is ranked fourth.
Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana Jaguars in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
Swimming association has packed schedule this year – Persaud
This year, the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) hopes to glide on the wave of success from last year.
Synthetic track and field facility to hone Linden talent
Linden, formerly renowned for its bauxite prowess is now in the business of churning out nuggets of raw talent in the form of track and field athletes.
GRFU AGM for January 28
The Annual General Meeting of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will be held on Sunday January 28th at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.
Blackwood, Campbell hand Scorpions initiative
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood confirmed his return to form with his second half-century of the match, as Jamaica Scorpions took the initiative over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their ninth round clash here yesterday.