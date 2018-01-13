Sports

New Zealand beat West Indies by eight wickets

By Comments
Finn Allen

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand,  CMC – New Zealand Under-19s defeated West Indies Under-19s by eight wickets in their Group A match of the ICC Youth World Cup at Bay Oval today.

Scores:

WEST INDIES U19s 233 for eight off 50 overs (Keagan Simmons 92, Kimani Melius 78, Alick Athanaze 26; Rachin Ravindra 3-30, Matthew Fisher 3-61)

NEW ZEALAND U19s 234 for two off 39.3 overs (Finn Allen 115 not out, Jakob Bhula 83)

Finn Allen

 

Comments  
More in Sports

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,  CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana Jaguars in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.

Synthetic track and field facility to hone Linden talent

Linden, formerly renowned for its bauxite prowess is now in the business of churning out nuggets of raw talent in the form of track and field athletes.

Swimming association has packed schedule this year – Persaud

This year, the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) hopes to glide on the wave of success from last year.

GRFU AGM for January 28

The Annual General Meeting of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will be held on Sunday January 28th at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Guyana making moves in basketball rankings

Guyana climbed several positions in the recently released International Basketball Federation (FIBA) U18 3×3 standings, breaking into the top 100 with a ranking of 91.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×