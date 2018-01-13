Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana Jaguars in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.

Shepherd grabbed 4-27 from 10 overs to break the backbone of the Pride’s batting and reduced them to 147 for seven, replying to Jaguars’ first innings total of 297 before rain and bad light brought an early close on the second day of their ninth-round match at Kensington Oval.

In a destructive second spell of 5-1-15-3 from the southern (Malcolm Marshall) end of the ground after tea, he removed West Indies pair of Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich, as well as Pride captain Shamarh Brooks to rock the hosts’ batting.

Brooks has so far led the way with 25, opener Shayne Moseley, also dismissed by Shepherd, made 24 and fellow left-hander Jonathan Carter added 21.

This followed Holder, a member of the triumphant Windies Under-19 World Cup side, capturing 5-57 from 17.5 overs on his first-class debut to lead the Pride bowling.

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach supported with 3-31 from 16.4 overs before he pulled up lame and left the field.

Jaguars, starting the day on 185 for four, extended their first innings to 20 minutes after lunch with West Indies all-rounder Raymon Reifer leading a rearguard action with 33, Sherfane Rutherford making 32 and veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul gathering 30.

Pride then got off to a steady start when West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite and club-mate Moseley gathered 41 for the first wicket.

But Brathwaite was run out for 13 looking for a second run before Moseley followed four balls later caught at gully off Shepherd from a leading edge to leave Pride 46 for two.

Carter came to the crease and with Brooks carried Pride to 66 for two at tea and put on 37 either side of the break before things unravelled for the home team.

Keemo Paul had Carter caught behind playing loosely outside the off-stump before Jaguars captain Leon Johnson replaced him with Shepherd and the fast-medium bowler exploited the helpful pitch.

He had Chase caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble for one, stunned Dowrich with a first-ball snorter that the Windies wicketkeeper fended to short leg and had Brooks caught at gully from an indecisive shot to leave Pride in tatters on 115 for six.

Next over, Rutherford tightened Jaguars’ hold, when Justin Greaves was caught at cover for 16 from a drive leaving Kemar Roach, not on on five, and Jomel Warrican, not out on one, to bat through the final 35 minutes before the weather drove the players off.

Earlier, Jaguars reached 230 for six before 230 for six before Chanderpaul was caught behind off Roach for 30 as he pushed outside the off stump.

Paul, fending at a lifting ball, was caught low at second slip to his left by Carter off Miguel Cummins for nought to leave Jaguars 235 for seven.

A stand of 40 between Reifer and Rutherford however, put the Pride on their heels and carried the Jaguars past the 250 mark.

Holder however, was belatedly introduced and had almost immediate success when he had the left-handed Rutherford caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Dowrich before the innings quickly folded.

Holder bowled the Barbados-born Reifer before he had Veerasammy Permaul caught down the leg side by Dowrich for five to bring the innings to a close.

Jaguars entered the match with an unassailable 135 points, but have so far gained two batting points, two bowling points and 1.4 pace bowling points. Pride have so far earned three bowling points and two pace bowling points to add to their season total of 85.8.