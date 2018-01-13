Sports

Synthetic track and field facility to hone Linden talent

By Comments

Linden, formerly renowned for its bauxite prowess is now in the business of churning out nuggets of raw talent in the form of track and field athletes.

Natives of the ‘Mining Town’, Daniel Williams, Chantoba Bright and Compton Caesar all captured global or Regional medals in a historic 2017 for track and field athletes of the 592.

The government of the day has taken notice.

It was announced recently that an ….

Comments  
More in Sports

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,  CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana Jaguars in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.

Swimming association has packed schedule this year – Persaud

This year, the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) hopes to glide on the wave of success from last year.

GRFU AGM for January 28

The Annual General Meeting of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will be held on Sunday January 28th at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Guyana making moves in basketball rankings

Guyana climbed several positions in the recently released International Basketball Federation (FIBA) U18 3×3 standings, breaking into the top 100 with a ranking of 91.

Blackwood, Campbell hand Scorpions initiative

KINGSTON, Jamaica,  CMC – Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood confirmed his return to form with his second half-century of the match, as Jamaica Scorpions took the initiative over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their ninth round clash here yesterday.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×