Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final day

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Tagenarine Chanderpaul completed his maiden first-class hundred, but newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars had to settle for a draw against Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.

Chanderpaul hit an undefeated 101 and wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble slammed a pugnacious 74 to lead Jaguars to 263 for five in their second innings before they declared about 50 minutes before lunch on the final day of their ninth-round match at Kensington Oval.

The left-handed opener, son of legendary West Indies left-hander Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who is also a member of the Jaguars line-up for this match, reached his landmark from 275 balls, when he swung Jonathan Carter to deep mid-wicket for the last of his nine boundaries to prompt the declaration.

He shared 115 for the fifth wicket with Bramble, whose 78-ball innings in close to 2 ½ hours included four fours and five sixes.

Set a highly improbable victory target of 362 in a minimum of 73 overs, Pride reached 208 for four in their second innings before the two sides decided it was pointless to continue.

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite hit the top score of 54 for Pride, their captain Shamarh Brooks supported with 40, Shayne Moseley made 28, Roston Chase was not out on 23 and Carter added 20.

Brathwaite shared 60 with club-mate Moseley for the first wicket and put on 76 for the second wicket with Brooks, but Keemo Paul grabbed 2-76 from 16 overs to send a few shivers down their spines.

All two of Paul’s wickets were catches to stand-in keeper Vishaul Singh, who was deputising for the injured Bramble, and also held a top-edged catch down the leg-side to dismiss West Indies batsman Roston Chase off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Later on, there was such a shortage of personnel for the Jaguars that head coach Esuan Crandon, a former national fast bowler, was required to take the field.

The result meant that Jaguars gained 10.4 points from the match, taking them to 145.4, and Pride collected 5.8 points, moving them to 91.6.

Pride fast bowler Chemar Holder was named Player-of-the-Match following figures of 5-57 and 3-72 on his first-class debut.

Next round, Jaguars conclude the season against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium, at the same time Pride face Jamaica Scorpions at this venue.