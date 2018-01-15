Daniel Williams, GDF shine at athletics meet

Daniel Williams along with athletes from the Running Brave Athletic Club (RBAC) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were some of the star performers of the first Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Development Meet for the 2018 season yesterday.
Here are some of the highlights of the event which was staged at the National Track and Field Centre:
80m Boys 17-19
Williams, the 2017 400m World Youth Games silver medalist powered to victory in the 80m to open the competitive season in a breezy 8.48s. The Upper Demerara Club star athlete took the top honours ahead of Christianburg club mates, Jennis Benjamin (8.60s) and Shimar Velloza (9.04s)…..
Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final day
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Tagenarine Chanderpaul completed his maiden first-class hundred, but newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars had to settle for a draw against Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
‘One of the best years for local hockey’
Following a historic year for the discipline of hockey in 2017, Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) President and ardent sports enthusiast Philip Fernandes, spoke to Stabroek Sports, during an exclusive interview on the accomplishments and challenges faced during 2017, and what will be the focus for 2018.
Ngidi takes first test wicket but Kohli holds firm for India
PRETORIA, (Reuters) – Young South African seamer Lungi Ngidi took his first test wicket but India captain Virat Kohli led the resistance for the tourists as they reached 183 for five at the close of day two of the second test in Pretoria yesterday.
Roy smashes 180 as England win by five wickets in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Opener Jason Roy smashed England’s highest individual score in one-day internationals to guide his side to a comfortable five-wicket victory against Australia in the opening match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Clinical Volcanoes send Red Force to third straight defeat
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force suffered their third straight defeat in the Regional Four-Day Championship, when they collapsed to a heavy innings and 38-run defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes here yesterday.