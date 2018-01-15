Daniel Williams, GDF shine at athletics meet

Daniel Williams along with athletes from the Running Brave Athletic Club (RBAC) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were some of the star performers of the first Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Development Meet for the 2018 season yesterday.

Here are some of the highlights of the event which was staged at the National Track and Field Centre:

80m Boys 17-19

Williams, the 2017 400m World Youth Games silver medalist powered to victory in the 80m to open the competitive season in a breezy 8.48s. The Upper Demerara Club star athlete took the top honours ahead of Christianburg club mates, Jennis Benjamin (8.60s) and Shimar Velloza (9.04s)…..