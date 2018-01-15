England’s Stokes charged with affray

LONDON, (Reuters) – England cricketer Ben Stokes has been charged with affray following an incident in the city of Bristol last September, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said today.
Stokes, 26, and two other men are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court at a date to be fixed.
The Durham all-rounder has not played for England since the incident outside a nightclub, missing out on the Ashes tour to Australia. He did play in six domestic matches in New Zealand in December.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has also given Stokes permission to play in the Indian Premier League, which starts in April.
The CPS said Avon and Somerset police had passed on a file of evidence on Nov. 29 in relation to the incident, which left a 27-year-old man with a fractured eye socket, and further material was received in late December.
The other two men charged were named as Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26.
Stokes was named last week in England’s Twenty20 squad for a Tri-series against Australia and New Zealand next month but his participation was dependent on whether he was charged.
Daniel Williams, GDF shine at athletics meet
Daniel Williams along with athletes from the Running Brave Athletic Club (RBAC) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were some of the star performers of the first Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Development Meet for the 2018 season yesterday.
Chanderpaul hundred lights up pedestrian final day
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Tagenarine Chanderpaul completed his maiden first-class hundred, but newly-crowned champions Guyana Jaguars had to settle for a draw against Barbados Pride in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
‘One of the best years for local hockey’
Following a historic year for the discipline of hockey in 2017, Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) President and ardent sports enthusiast Philip Fernandes, spoke to Stabroek Sports, during an exclusive interview on the accomplishments and challenges faced during 2017, and what will be the focus for 2018.
Ngidi takes first test wicket but Kohli holds firm for India
PRETORIA, (Reuters) – Young South African seamer Lungi Ngidi took his first test wicket but India captain Virat Kohli led the resistance for the tourists as they reached 183 for five at the close of day two of the second test in Pretoria yesterday.
Roy smashes 180 as England win by five wickets in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Opener Jason Roy smashed England’s highest individual score in one-day internationals to guide his side to a comfortable five-wicket victory against Australia in the opening match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.