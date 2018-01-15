Following a historic year for the discipline of hockey in 2017, Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) President and ardent sports enthusiast Philip Fernandes, spoke to Stabroek Sports, during an exclusive interview on the accomplishments and challenges faced during 2017, and what will be the focus for 2018.

1.How would you describe 2017 from a developmental perspective for the sport of hockey?

“I think 2017 was one of the best years for local hockey that we have had in a very long time. From a developmental perspective we successfully held our first junior schools league competition which was played over several weeks and was scheduled each week at a different school. This competition not only increased our playing numbers of school-aged kids but also exposed the game to the many students who stayed after school to cheer on their teams…..