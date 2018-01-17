Expectation for tournament at an all-time high

With only one day remaining for the registration process of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, approximately 24 teams have submitted their participation forms for the qualifying stages.
The deadline for the submission of registration forms is tomorrow and the forms must be submitted to the tournament co-coordinator Travis Best.
According to Best during an invited comment said, Expectation for the tournament is at an all-time high. Many known teams and newcomers to the event, have submitted their forms, which bodes well for the tournament that is expanding every year…..
Gayle headlines Windies stars in auction
NEW DELHI, India, CMC Superstar Chris Gayle headlines several top-tier West Indies players who will join over 1 000 players in the highly anticipated Indian Premier League auction scheduled for month end.
Windies hold no fear for confident Irish
BELFAST, Ireland, CMC Two-time former 50-overs champions West Indies maybe the highest seeded side in the ICC World Cup qualifiers but they hold no terrors for minnows Ireland.
Top performers to use final round game to stake WI claim-Coach Crandon
Coach of the already crowned champions of the 2017/18 edition of Cricket West Indies Regional four-day first-class championships, Esaun Crandon, has suggested that there will be little tinkering to the squad set to take on the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their final round match, which begins at the Guyana National Stadium tomorrow.
GCA aims to resume city competitions on January 27
Cricket action in the City is set to take shape January 27 as the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) aims to conclude a number of tournaments that would have rolled over from 2017.
GABF main focus is CBC in Suriname in June
Following another challenging year for basketball, Vice-President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) Michael Singh, conducted an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports on the objectives of 2018 and the accomplishments and challenges faced during the year concluded.