Expectation for tournament at an all-time high

With only one day remaining for the registration process of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, approximately 24 teams have submitted their participation forms for the qualifying stages.

The deadline for the submission of registration forms is tomorrow and the forms must be submitted to the tournament co-coordinator Travis Best.

According to Best during an invited comment said, Expectation for the tournament is at an all-time high. Many known teams and newcomers to the event, have submitted their forms, which bodes well for the tournament that is expanding every year…..