GCA aims to resume city competitions on January 27

Cricket action in the City is set to take shape January 27 as the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) aims to conclude a number of tournaments that would have rolled over from 2017.

This is according to Chairman of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Competitions Committee, Shaun Massiah.

Massiah, when contacted, indicated that the GCA, providing that the weather holds up, aims to have the GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament, the Noble House Seafoods second-division tournament and the New Building Society second-division, limited overs tournaments concluded…..