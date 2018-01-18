GFF Marketing Director resigns

The year 2018 has started badly for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as its Marketing Director, Dario McKinnon, has reportedly tendered his resignation.
“He tendered his resignation on Tuesday basically because of the financial situation of the GFF,” a source close to the GFF stated yesterday. Efforts to contact McKinnon for a comment proved futile.
“How can the GFF state they have sponsorship from FIFA for the next three years and don’t have any monies. The current situation impacted McKinnon’s decision. It’s probably the worst financial state the GFF has been in for a long time,” the source added…..
Fresh from her victory over Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (world- ranked number 35) whom she thrashed 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of this year’s ASB Classic, American world-ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery accompanied by her mother Paula Liverpool and her brother Dominique Mitchell, yesterday paid a courtesy call to Minister of Social Cohesion who is also the Minister Responsible for Sport, Dr.
Minister with Responsibility for Sport Dr. George Norton yesterday reiterated his support for boxing and sport in general during a courtesy call by the top brass of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and some of the combatants on the ‘Bad Blood’ card scheduled for Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – West Indies Under-19s’ title defence ended in shambles with a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa Under-19s, but controvery accompanied their disappointing exit from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Youth World Cup here yesterday.
West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton says he remains reassured even though there are suspicions about the legality of his bowling action an issue which poses a threat to his fledging career.
Anthony Davis torched the Celtics for 45 points and 16 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 116-113 overtime victory Tuesday in Boston.