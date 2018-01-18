GFF Marketing Director resigns

The year 2018 has started badly for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as its Marketing Director, Dario McKinnon, has reportedly tendered his resignation.

“He tendered his resignation on Tuesday basically because of the financial situation of the GFF,” a source close to the GFF stated yesterday. Efforts to contact McKinnon for a comment proved futile.

“How can the GFF state they have sponsorship from FIFA for the next three years and don’t have any monies. The current situation impacted McKinnon’s decision. It’s probably the worst financial state the GFF has been in for a long time,” the source added…..