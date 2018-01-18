Tennis superstar Vickery wants to play for Guyana

Fresh from her victory over Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (world- ranked number 35) whom she thrashed 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of this year’s ASB Classic, American world-ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery accompanied by her mother Paula Liverpool and her brother Dominique Mitchell, yesterday paid a courtesy call to Minister of Social Cohesion who is also the Minister Responsible for Sport, Dr. George Norton where Vickery expressed her desire to play for the land of her mother’s birth.
“I currently play for the US but representing Guyana is something I definitely want to do in the future and I’m passionate about it. I always represent Guyana at my tournaments or wherever I am so I would like to play for Guyana,” the tennis superstar said.
Vickery came to Guyana after a tournament in New Zealand where she finished at a career-best 106 world ranking. Within the last year, Vickery has been climbing the world rankings and she has her mind set on continuing to improve her game and be successful…..
Minister Norton reiterates gov’t support for sport
Minister with Responsibility for Sport Dr. George Norton yesterday reiterated his support for boxing and sport in general during a courtesy call by the top brass of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and some of the combatants on the ‘Bad Blood’ card scheduled for Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
GFF Marketing Director resigns
The year 2018 has started badly for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as its Marketing Director, Dario McKinnon, has reportedly tendered his resignation.
Windies exit World Cup but court controversy in defeat
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – West Indies Under-19s’ title defence ended in shambles with a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa Under-19s, but controvery accompanied their disappointing exit from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Beaton remains buoyant amidst scrutiny of bowling action
West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton says he remains reassured even though there are suspicions about the legality of his bowling action an issue which poses a threat to his fledging career.
NBA roundup: Pelicans power past Celtics in OT
Anthony Davis torched the Celtics for 45 points and 16 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 116-113 overtime victory Tuesday in Boston.