Tennis superstar Vickery wants to play for Guyana

Fresh from her victory over Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (world- ranked number 35) whom she thrashed 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of this year’s ASB Classic, American world-ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery accompanied by her mother Paula Liverpool and her brother Dominique Mitchell, yesterday paid a courtesy call to Minister of Social Cohesion who is also the Minister Responsible for Sport, Dr. George Norton where Vickery expressed her desire to play for the land of her mother’s birth.

“I currently play for the US but representing Guyana is something I definitely want to do in the future and I’m passionate about it. I always represent Guyana at my tournaments or wherever I am so I would like to play for Guyana,” the tennis superstar said.

Vickery came to Guyana after a tournament in New Zealand where she finished at a career-best 106 world ranking. Within the last year, Vickery has been climbing the world rankings and she has her mind set on continuing to improve her game and be successful…..