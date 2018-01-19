Dharry ready for victory on ‘Bad Blood’

Guyana’s most exciting bantamweight fighter, the entertaining Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry (21-5-1) will return to action tomorrow night on the undercard of the ‘Bad Blood’ card billed for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The US-based power puncher will face Venezuelan, Jesus Garcia (16-10-1) in an eight-round showdown.

“Training for January 20 has been excellent,” said Dharry yesterday. “I feel in great condition. My opponent has some solid wins against some good fighters and brings lots of experience into the ring, but I will be ready for everything.”….