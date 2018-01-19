No Windies players in ICC Test, ODI teams

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Unsurprisingly, there were no West Indies players selected to the International Cricket Council Test and one-day teams-of-the-year, announced by the world governing body yesterday.

India batting star Virat Kohli was named captain of the Test side and was accompanied in the line-up by the likes of Australian run machine, Steve Smith, young South African speedster Kagiso Rabada and controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The right-handed Kohli was also named as captain of the One-Day International side which includes Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, South Africa star AB de Villiers and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Kohli also captured the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being voted men’s Cricketer-of-the-Year. He amassed 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 and 1,818 ODI runs at an average of 82.63.

Windies players failed to feature in the ICC awards as they struggled in both Tests and ODIs over the last year.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was the Windies best Test batsman during the period under consideration, gathering 1034 runs from 13 matches at an average of nearly 45.

Both openers in the ICC squad, South African Dean Elgar and Aussie David Warner, scored over 1300 runs.

Among the Windies middle order batsmen, Roston Chase compiled 875 at an average of 38.

In the bowling, meanwhile, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel claimed 44 wickets while leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo ended with 43.

In ODIs, Shai Hope was the Windies leading scorer with 787 runs at an average of 35 while captain Jason Holder picked up 36 scalps with his medium pace.