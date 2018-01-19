Red Force routed for 135

An excellent spell of left-arm seam bowling from Raymon Reifer and another aggressive knock from Chandrapaul Hemraj, placed the Guyana Jaguars in a strong position at the end of day one of their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional four-day, final round encounter against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Jaguars, after bundling out the visitors for 135 in the 45th over, ended the day on 116 – 1, trailing by 19 runs.

Red Force won the toss and decided to bat, a decision they began to rue after Reifer removed the top order with relative ease to leave them struggling at 15 – 3 inside the first hour…..