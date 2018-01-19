Sixth edition of Milo U18 schools football launched

The 6th edition of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship, was officially launched yesterday at the Beepat Headquarters on Dennis Street.

The tourney which is slated to commence on Saturday, January 27th at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, features 24 teams [19 Georgetown schools]. There will be six groups.

Among the teams slated to compete in this edition are the champion sides from Linden, West Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Berbice and the East Bank of Demerara. The East Coast of Demerara will have two representatives. ….