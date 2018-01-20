Rutherford’s best flattens Red Force

Stumps on day two of Guyana’s Jaguar’s final round clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended on a bittersweet note for young sensation, Sherfane Rutherford who fell agonizingly short of his maiden first-class century at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.
Rutherford’s knock was the main cornerstone in helping the titleholders to end the day on 466 – 7 with an assailable lead of 331 also on the back of a domineering century stand between all-rounders Rutherford and Raymon Reifer.
Reifer ended the day unbeaten on 85 as he closes in on his maiden first-class ton. With him is Keemo Paul on 35…..
Showtime tonight at the Sports Hall
Ladies and gentlemen it’s Showtime. All of the boxers on the six-fight ‘Bad Blood’ (Sangre Malo) card scheduled for tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall cleared their final hurdle yesterday by making weight in their respective weight classes.
MCC backs Young Windies, Stewart in appeal controversy
LONDON, CMC – Under-fire West Indies Under-19s and their embattled captain, Emmanuel Stewart, have found backing from the historic Marylebone Cricket Club, in the controversial ‘obstructing the field’ dismissal of South African opener Jiveshan Pillay, during their ICC Youth World Cup match last Wednesday.
Pride pacers bring match to life, rattle Scorpions top order – 2nd day, 10th round
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Jan 19, CMC – Barbados Pride pace quartet of Chemar Holder, Keon Harding, Justin Greaves and Dominic Drakes brought to life a pedestrian day with hostile bowling in the final hour to put Jamaica Scorpions on the back-foot in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Friday here.
Disappointment for Smith as Hurricanes take initiative
BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Devon Smith’s bid at history proved anticlamatic when he suffered the indiginity of a one-ball ‘duck’ on the opening day of Windward Islands Volcanoes’ final round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Thursday.
Easy win gives England 2-0 series lead over Australia
(Reuters) – England’s top order fired in unison to give them a four-wicket win in the second one-day international against Australia yesterday as Aaron Finch’s second straight hundred for the hosts could not prevent them falling 2-0 behind in the series.