Rutherford’s best flattens Red Force

Stumps on day two of Guyana’s Jaguar’s final round clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended on a bittersweet note for young sensation, Sherfane Rutherford who fell agonizingly short of his maiden first-class century at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Rutherford’s knock was the main cornerstone in helping the titleholders to end the day on 466 – 7 with an assailable lead of 331 also on the back of a domineering century stand between all-rounders Rutherford and Raymon Reifer.

Reifer ended the day unbeaten on 85 as he closes in on his maiden first-class ton. With him is Keemo Paul on 35…..