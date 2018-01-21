Sports

Caribbean to send proposal to AIBA for support

The extent of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) support for the ‘the Caribbean will be known later this week, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle said yesterday.

Ninvalle met with amateur boxing’s world governing body interim President Franco Falcinelli during the Executive Committee meeting in Rome, Italy last week and confirmed that the organization’s head will be dealing with the ‘Year of the Caribbean’ during his report to an Extraordinary Congress set for this week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates…..

