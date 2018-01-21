Caribbean to send proposal to AIBA for support

The extent of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) support for the ‘the Caribbean will be known later this week, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle said yesterday.
Ninvalle met with amateur boxing’s world governing body interim President Franco Falcinelli during the Executive Committee meeting in Rome, Italy last week and confirmed that the organization’s head will be dealing with the ‘Year of the Caribbean’ during his report to an Extraordinary Congress set for this week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates…..
GOA stipend for 30 athletes, 13 coaches
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) said yesterday that it was looking forward to the day when national athletes and coaches will be paid in order to adequately focus on their goals.
Athanaze, Yadram lay waste to Kenya
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Alick Athanaze lashed an unbeaten hundred and off-spinner Bhaskar Yadram claimed a five-wicket haul, as West Indies Under-19s overcame a slight hiccup to easily dispose of Kenya Under-19s by 222 runs and notch their first win of the ICC Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Reifer records maiden ton
Raymon Reifer yesterday fortified his reputation as a genuine all-rounder after registering his maiden first-class ton to go along with the first innings five-wicket haul on the first day at stumps on the penultimate day of the Guyana Jaguars’ clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Guinness playoff round gets cracking today
The playoff round of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone kicks-off today from 9:00am at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Conquerors warm up for Elite League resumption with win over Santos
Fruta Conquerors continued their preparation for the resumption of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League on a positive note, downing Santos 4-2 on Friday at the Tucville Community ground.