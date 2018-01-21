Conquerors warm up for Elite League resumption with win over Santos

Fruta Conquerors continued their preparation for the resumption of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League on a positive note, downing Santos 4-2 on Friday at the Tucville Community ground.

Eon Alleyne handed the host the lead in the fifth minute, cutting in from the left side, before hammering a right foot shot into the back of the net.

Alleyne then made it 2-0 in the 12th minute, slotting his effort into the back of the net, after receiving a right side cross from Simeon Moore…..