GOA stipend for 30 athletes, 13 coaches

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) said yesterday that it was looking forward to the day when national athletes and coaches will be paid in order to adequately focus on their goals.

Yesterday, at Olympic House, Liliendaal, the first step was taken on the journey of making local full-time athletes and coaches a reality.

Through funding from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity, the GOA has decided to disburse monthly stipends to 30 local and overseas-based athletes and 13 coaches from 10 disciplines retroactive to December 2017. The annual sum will total in the neighborhood of $18M…..