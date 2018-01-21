Grove Hi Tech whip Kuru-Kururu Warriors 4-1

Grove Hi-Tech overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Kuru-Kururu Warriors by a 4-1 margin, when the East Bank Demerara zone of the Frank Watson Memorial u15 Football League commenced yesterday.
Staged at the Grove Community ground, the host fell behind in the 36th minute of the clash that featured only one referee, as Carl Punous rifled a left foot strike into the right corner, after racing into the left of the box.
This lead was maintained heading into the halftime interval. However it became a game of two halves, as the home side fashioned four unanswered goals.Zewdi grabbed the equaliser compliments of a 53rd minute conversion. Vincent Chin then made his presence felt, securing the lead via a 60th minute strike to the right side…..
GOA stipend for 30 athletes, 13 coaches
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) said yesterday that it was looking forward to the day when national athletes and coaches will be paid in order to adequately focus on their goals.
Athanaze, Yadram lay waste to Kenya
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Alick Athanaze lashed an unbeaten hundred and off-spinner Bhaskar Yadram claimed a five-wicket haul, as West Indies Under-19s overcame a slight hiccup to easily dispose of Kenya Under-19s by 222 runs and notch their first win of the ICC Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Reifer records maiden ton
Raymon Reifer yesterday fortified his reputation as a genuine all-rounder after registering his maiden first-class ton to go along with the first innings five-wicket haul on the first day at stumps on the penultimate day of the Guyana Jaguars’ clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Guinness playoff round gets cracking today
The playoff round of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone kicks-off today from 9:00am at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Conquerors warm up for Elite League resumption with win over Santos
Fruta Conquerors continued their preparation for the resumption of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League on a positive note, downing Santos 4-2 on Friday at the Tucville Community ground.