Grove Hi Tech whip Kuru-Kururu Warriors 4-1

Grove Hi-Tech overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Kuru-Kururu Warriors by a 4-1 margin, when the East Bank Demerara zone of the Frank Watson Memorial u15 Football League commenced yesterday.

Staged at the Grove Community ground, the host fell behind in the 36th minute of the clash that featured only one referee, as Carl Punous rifled a left foot strike into the right corner, after racing into the left of the box.

This lead was maintained heading into the halftime interval. However it became a game of two halves, as the home side fashioned four unanswered goals.Zewdi grabbed the equaliser compliments of a 53rd minute conversion. Vincent Chin then made his presence felt, securing the lead via a 60th minute strike to the right side…..