Reifer records maiden ton

Raymon Reifer yesterday fortified his reputation as a genuine all-rounder after registering his maiden first-class ton to go along with the first innings five-wicket haul on the first day at stumps on the penultimate day of the Guyana Jaguars’ clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

It was also the day when skipper Leon Johnson shepherded his side to another record, as Jaguars registered Guyana’s highest ever first-class score against the Twin Island Republic.

Jaguars resumed on 466 – 7 with a handsome lead of 331 with Reifer on 85 and Keemo Paul on 35…..